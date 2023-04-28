Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $982.40 Billion Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 149.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,884 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $982,403,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 584,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,089,000 after purchasing an additional 294,749 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,853,000 after buying an additional 116,068 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 604.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 104,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after buying an additional 89,940 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 318,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,557,000 after buying an additional 76,366 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,334,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Performance

XSVM stock opened at $43.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.20. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The company has a market cap of $604.71 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

