Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 31,201 Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,839,660,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF during the first quarter worth $391,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF in the second quarter worth $631,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF by 61.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 18,795 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 123,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 25,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 158,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 30,548 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TPLE opened at $22.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.64. The firm has a market cap of $61.80 million, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.56. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF has a 12-month low of $21.82 and a 12-month high of $25.14.

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (TPLE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLE was launched on Jul 29, 2021 and is managed by Timothy.

