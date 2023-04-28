Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $669,327,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GD opened at $215.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $207.42 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.28%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.36.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

