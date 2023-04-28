Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $691.79 Billion Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,389 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 were worth $691,788,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPXU. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 6.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 750.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 84,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPXU opened at $13.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.60. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $23.86.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

