Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $679.73 Billion in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,730,330,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Plymouth Industrial REIT as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $882,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 56,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 57,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Plymouth Industrial REIT Price Performance

Shares of PLYM opened at $19.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $15.59 and a one year high of $25.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.16.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is -132.35%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLYM shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.