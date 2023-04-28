Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $956.62 Billion Stock Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $956,615,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,302,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,902,000 after purchasing an additional 444,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,944,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,003,000 after buying an additional 845,651 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 6,891,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,271,000 after purchasing an additional 377,856 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,399,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,584,000 after purchasing an additional 120,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 70.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,284,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,647,000 after buying an additional 2,188,800 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NYCB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. DA Davidson upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.54.

Insider Activity at New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $45,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,639.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Marshall Lux bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $45,862.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,639.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYCB opened at $9.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.05. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $11.02.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.71 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 9.32%. Equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Recommended Stories

