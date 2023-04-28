Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 69,553 Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 69,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,820,160,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the third quarter worth $36,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the second quarter worth $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the first quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.60.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Performance

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $13.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.09.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

