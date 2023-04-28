Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,689 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,689 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October were worth $740,979,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 538,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after buying an additional 69,190 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth $1,990,000. Retirement Planning Group purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth $781,000. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 12,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Stock Up 0.8 %

BATS UOCT opened at $28.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.44 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.71.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (UOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

