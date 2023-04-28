Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $988,655,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,861,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,001,857,000 after buying an additional 1,056,995 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,366,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,989,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,802,998,000 after purchasing an additional 928,929 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Medtronic by 4.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,702,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,106,453,000 after buying an additional 608,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT stock opened at $91.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $107.64. The company has a market capitalization of $121.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.41.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.79.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.