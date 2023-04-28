Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Marvell Technology stock opened at $38.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.37. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $63.11.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,879 shares in the company, valued at $849,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,691 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

