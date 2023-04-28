Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,339 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,033,845,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 37.5% during the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.20.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE opened at $98.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.07. General Electric has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $102.01.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Articles

