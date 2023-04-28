Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4,925.94 Billion Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,925,935,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $166.95 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $316.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.54.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.