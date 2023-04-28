Wrapmanager Inc. Makes New $201,000 Investment in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 40.1% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 487.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of EVRG opened at $62.53 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $71.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.50.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.63 million. Evergy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 75.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evergy

In other news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $1,345,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,311.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Stories

