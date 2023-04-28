Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 64,811 Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) by 646.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,841 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 64,811 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $779,843,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NAT. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NAT opened at $3.50 on Friday. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.45. The firm has a market cap of $677.11 million, a P/E ratio of 58.33 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.48 million. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 8.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.14%. This is an increase from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,000.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

