Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $870.78 Billion in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,619 shares of the financial services provider's stock.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Assurant by 353.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Assurant by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Assurant by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Assurant by 453.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $119.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.54. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $190.72.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 2.68%. Research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AIZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Assurant in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Assurant from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Assurant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total transaction of $69,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,410.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

