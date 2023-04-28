Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $101.95, but opened at $108.90. Allegion shares last traded at $108.57, with a volume of 467,681 shares trading hands.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. Allegion had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 61.54%. The company had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegion

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 54,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 182,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,220,000 after purchasing an additional 22,547 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,668,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Trading Up 3.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Allegion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.