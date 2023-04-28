Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,044 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $798,657,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PGX opened at $11.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average of $11.75. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $13.43.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

