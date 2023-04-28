Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $932.91 Billion in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $932,908,560,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $558,000. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 29,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Shares of AEIS opened at $85.05 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.55 and a 1 year high of $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.90 and a 200-day moving average of $89.43.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Benchmark increased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.43.

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.