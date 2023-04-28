abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Shares Sold by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $781,013,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 162,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 85,706 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 23,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $843,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $19.03 on Friday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $19.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.62.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

