Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 58,782 Shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,782 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Nano Dimension worth $921,870,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 0.4% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP boosted its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 1,652.8% during the third quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 4,136,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Nano Dimension Stock Performance

NASDAQ NNDM opened at $2.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average is $2.56. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $3.74.

Nano Dimension Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company's flagship product is DragonFly IV system that serves cross-industry High-Performance-Electronic-Devices' fabrication needs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components.

