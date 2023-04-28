Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 38,154 Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $807,720,180,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 40,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In related news, Director Michael B. Nash bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $943,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 468,455 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,061.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, Director Michael B. Nash acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $943,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 468,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Henry N. Nassau acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.81 per share, with a total value of $178,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 127,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,067.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

BXMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

NYSE:BXMT opened at $18.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.33. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $31.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.87.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 173.43%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.