Wrapmanager Inc. Lowers Stock Position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in KT were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KT. CWM LLC raised its stake in KT by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of KT by 322.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of KT by 162.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of KT by 544.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of KT during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. 21.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

KT Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of KT stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.19. KT Co. has a 52-week low of $11.11 and a 52-week high of $15.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.90.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that KT Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

KT Profile

(Get Rating)

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.