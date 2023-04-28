Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Stake Decreased by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 315,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 14,507 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 74,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.66. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $7.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.58 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 3.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

