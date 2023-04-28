Wrapmanager Inc. Buys New Shares in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 1,066.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DH opened at $10.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $30.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average is $11.96.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.61 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Definitive Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

