Wrapmanager Inc. Has $141,000 Stake in Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its stake in Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,439 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Allbirds were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Allbirds by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Allbirds by 16.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allbirds by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allbirds by 23.5% during the third quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Allbirds by 44.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIRD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. William Blair lowered Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TD Cowen downgraded Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Allbirds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.70.

Insider Activity at Allbirds

Allbirds Trading Up 6.8 %

In other Allbirds news, CFO Michael J. Bufano sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $29,807.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 323,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,390.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Dan Levitan purchased 75,796 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $81,859.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,283 shares in the company, valued at $114,785.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael J. Bufano sold 10,570 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $29,807.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 323,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,390.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 65,653 shares of company stock valued at $182,023 over the last quarter. 31.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BIRD opened at $1.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average is $2.41. Allbirds, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $6.12. The stock has a market cap of $187.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.51.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 24.47% and a negative net margin of 34.04%. The company had revenue of $84.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.55 million. On average, analysts forecast that Allbirds, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allbirds Profile

(Get Rating)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.