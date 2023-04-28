Wrapmanager Inc. Has $141,000 Stake in Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its stake in Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,439 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Allbirds were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Allbirds by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Allbirds by 16.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allbirds by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allbirds by 23.5% during the third quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Allbirds by 44.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BIRD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. William Blair lowered Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TD Cowen downgraded Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Allbirds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.70.
NASDAQ BIRD opened at $1.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average is $2.41. Allbirds, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $6.12. The stock has a market cap of $187.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.51.
Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 24.47% and a negative net margin of 34.04%. The company had revenue of $84.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.55 million. On average, analysts forecast that Allbirds, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.
