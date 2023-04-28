Wrapmanager Inc. Invests $203,000 in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $232.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $285.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.72 and a 200 day moving average of $230.76.
Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $231.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.83.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Sherwin-Williams Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.
