Wrapmanager Inc. Purchases New Shares in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ABB by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,668,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,342,000 after purchasing an additional 663,668 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in ABB by 132.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 675,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,344,000 after buying an additional 385,742 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in ABB by 21.2% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 2,185,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,088,000 after acquiring an additional 382,644 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ABB by 244.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 502,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,893,000 after acquiring an additional 356,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folketrygdfondet lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 53.6% in the third quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 990,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,418,000 after acquiring an additional 345,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.68.

ABB Stock Performance

ABB stock opened at $36.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.80 and a 200-day moving average of $31.94. The company has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.10. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. ABB had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

