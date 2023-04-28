Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG) Shares Sold by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,339 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August were worth $880,496,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 144,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 46,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 78,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 33,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth about $921,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Shares of BATS UAUG opened at $27.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.50.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

