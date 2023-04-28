Wrapmanager Inc. Has $152,000 Holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 4.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 2.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Performance

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Shares of EBR opened at $6.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.88. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $10.39.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

