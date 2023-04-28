Wrapmanager Inc. Decreases Stake in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,075 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 227,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies Price Performance

NSTG opened at $9.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $20.31.

Insider Activity

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $34.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 125.37% and a negative return on equity of 165.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory Norden acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.84 per share, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,800 shares in the company, valued at $234,192. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles P. Waite, Jr. acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,300 shares in the company, valued at $194,555. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Norden purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.84 per share, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,192. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NSTG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NanoString Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NanoString Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

NanoString Technologies Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler, nCounter Analysis System product platforms, GeoMx Assays, nCounter Panels & Assays and CosMx Spatial Molecular.

