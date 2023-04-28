Teck Resources Limited (TECK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on June 30th

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Teck Resources has raised its dividend payment by an average of 82.3% annually over the last three years. Teck Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 8.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Teck Resources to earn $4.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.8%.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TECK opened at $45.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.69 and a 200-day moving average of $38.39. Teck Resources has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $49.34. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.17). Teck Resources had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on TECK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 4.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 5,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 3.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

