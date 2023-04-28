Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The health services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of UHS opened at $145.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.56. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $82.50 and a 1-year high of $154.65.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $201,158.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,820.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $201,158.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,820.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 904 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UHS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays upgraded Universal Health Services from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.12.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

