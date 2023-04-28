Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The health services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Universal Health Services Price Performance
Shares of UHS opened at $145.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.56. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $82.50 and a 1-year high of $154.65.
Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Health Services
In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $201,158.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,023 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $387,820.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company's stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UHS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays upgraded Universal Health Services from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.12.
Universal Health Services Company Profile
Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.
Featured Articles
