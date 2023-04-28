Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Gap Down to $40.13

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.13, but opened at $38.77. Taylor Morrison Home shares last traded at $39.63, with a volume of 190,478 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.64.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 7.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.97 and its 200 day moving average is $32.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 6.09.

Insider Activity

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.45. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Louis Steffens sold 8,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $328,663.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,590.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $106,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Louis Steffens sold 8,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $328,663.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,590.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,467 shares of company stock valued at $10,638,292 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 9,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 32,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 16,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Featured Articles

