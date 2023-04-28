PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Holdings Decreased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,472,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,266,070,000 after buying an additional 68,359 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,589,000 after purchasing an additional 65,996 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,993,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,341,000 after purchasing an additional 19,746 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 33.8% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,533,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $280,473,000 after purchasing an additional 639,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in PPG Industries by 36.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,985,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,819,000 after purchasing an additional 527,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Price Performance

NYSE PPG opened at $138.93 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $145.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.92.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PPG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.74.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Further Reading

