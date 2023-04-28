Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,497 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after buying an additional 28,563,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,718,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,670,000 after buying an additional 275,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,876,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,547,000 after buying an additional 659,192 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 17.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,130,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,347,000 after buying an additional 4,925,900 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 28,558.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,265,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,849,000 after buying an additional 13,219,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $182,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,880,052 shares in the company, valued at $15,698,434.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $182,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,880,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,698,434.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $54,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 206,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,462 shares of company stock worth $1,980,256. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

PLTR opened at $7.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.74. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $11.62.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $508.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

