Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,489 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,328,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,138,801,000 after purchasing an additional 190,183 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 349,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,780,000 after buying an additional 11,054 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

HZNP stock opened at $111.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $57.84 and a 52 week high of $113.83.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $942.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.95 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

