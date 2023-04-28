Ellevest Inc. Has $45,000 Stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Ellevest Inc. trimmed its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 285.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 15,006 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the third quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 1.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the third quarter valued at approximately $869,000. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on HWC shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

Hancock Whitney Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $36.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12-month low of $34.42 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.62.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.45. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 32.92%. The business had revenue of $452.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hancock Whitney

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $334,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Sonia Perez purchased 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.98. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,459.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $334,551.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

