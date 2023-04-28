Spire Wealth Management Has $47,000 Stock Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 189.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HWC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 279.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 75.0% in the third quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 151.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.56.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

HWC opened at $36.39 on Friday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12-month low of $34.42 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.36 and a 200-day moving average of $47.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 32.92%. The company had revenue of $452.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $334,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $334,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sonia Perez purchased 2,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.54 per share, with a total value of $100,009.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,459.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Featured Stories

