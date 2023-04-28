Parallel Advisors LLC Has $452,000 Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEDG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $370.00 price target (down previously from $374.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $387.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total transaction of $1,582,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,024,756.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SEDG opened at $289.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.24, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $301.22 and a 200 day moving average of $289.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.26. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.15 and a fifty-two week high of $375.90.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.06 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.