International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,691,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 570,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,790,000 after purchasing an additional 78,166 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth approximately $1,481,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 39.7% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 73,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 20,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on IFF. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.73.
International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 0.9 %
International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.
International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -44.88%.
International Flavors & Fragrances Profile
International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.