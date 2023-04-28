Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $915.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $918.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $850.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $827.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 196.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $879.63.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares in the company, valued at $687,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

