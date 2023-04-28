Parallel Advisors LLC Has $512,000 Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,187 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $109,653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 208.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.43.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ EA opened at $126.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $142.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,355,346. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $93,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,956.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,355,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,940 shares of company stock worth $2,360,146 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.