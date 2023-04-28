Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,919,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,092,000 after purchasing an additional 781,505 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,839,176,000 after purchasing an additional 601,166 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,771,000 after acquiring an additional 398,618 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 987,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,448,000 after acquiring an additional 353,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,705,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Melius started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.58.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $177.76 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $209.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 52.43%.

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

