Y.D. More Investments Ltd Takes Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 180 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $324,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 423.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FICO. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $727.43.

Insider Activity

Fair Isaac Price Performance

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total transaction of $8,780,617.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,292.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,177 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $823,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,581,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total value of $8,780,617.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,292.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,998 shares of company stock valued at $11,239,163. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $734.68 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $340.48 and a 1-year high of $736.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $688.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $615.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $344.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.86 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 27.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

