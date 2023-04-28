Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Position Reduced by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 48,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 57,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1,089.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 180,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,427,000 after purchasing an additional 165,007 shares during the period. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $492,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of O stock opened at $62.29 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.46. The company has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 215.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on O. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.60.

Realty Income Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.