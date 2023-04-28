Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 79 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 16,498.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 77,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,854,000 after acquiring an additional 77,215 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 3.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 256.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,996 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 583.1% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 87,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 74,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 28.4% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.11.

AME stock opened at $137.37 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $148.06. The company has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.57 and a 200 day moving average of $138.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $480,120.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,706.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $107,281.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $480,120.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,706.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,294 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

