Wrapmanager Inc. Invests $234,000 in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMBA. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 609.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMBA shares. Roth Mkm lowered Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Imperial Capital raised Ambarella from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Ambarella from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ambarella from $105.00 to $97.28 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.02.

Ambarella Stock Performance

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $60.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.65 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.83. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.86.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $83.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.04 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 8.84% and a negative net margin of 19.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $29,445.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,146. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian C. White sold 1,224 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $100,674.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,644. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 358 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $29,445.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,186 shares of company stock valued at $4,298,470. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development of low-power system-on-a-chip, or SoC, semiconductors and software for edge artificial intelligence, or AI, applications. Its products include video security, advanced driver assistance (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver or cabin monitoring, autonomous driving, and other robotics applications.

Further Reading

