9,178 Shares in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Bought by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,178 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the third quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $917,248.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,383.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

NYSE BEN opened at $26.62 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $34.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average of $27.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.52%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 61.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $24.82.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

