American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Water Works from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $156.00.
American Water Works Price Performance
AWK stock opened at $148.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.43. American Water Works has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $162.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.57.
American Water Works Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.09%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Water Works
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.
American Water Works Company Profile
American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.
