DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) CFO Sells $2,228,385.12 in Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) CFO Jason Park sold 102,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $2,228,385.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 570,348 shares in the company, valued at $12,387,958.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jason Park also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 21st, Jason Park sold 112,575 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $2,277,392.25.

DraftKings Price Performance

DraftKings stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $22.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average is $15.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. DraftKings’s revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. MKM Partners cut DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth about $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth about $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 49.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 26.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in DraftKings by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Articles

